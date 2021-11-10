In short
On Tuesday at Lira Cathedral Square, by 10 am, the health workers were ready to vaccinate, but there were no people. At Adyel Division and Lira Bus Park, the exercise started by midday and at the end of the day, only 67 people were vaccinated.
Low Turn Up for Covid-19 Mass Vaccination in Lira City
