Low Turn Up For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive at Bulange-Mengo

20 Apr 2022, 18:02 Comments 99 Views Health Updates
Vaccination cards being filled in after their owners receiving the jab.

In short
During the first drive that was held in November, there was an overwhelming turnout in response to the call by the Katikkiro Peter Mayiga. According to records, at least 7,500 people were vaccinated. However, on Wednesday, by 2 pm not more than 300 people had turned up for vaccination.

 

