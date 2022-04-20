In short
During the first drive that was held in November, there was an overwhelming turnout in response to the call by the Katikkiro Peter Mayiga. According to records, at least 7,500 people were vaccinated. However, on Wednesday, by 2 pm not more than 300 people had turned up for vaccination.
Low Turn Up For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive at Bulange-Mengo
20 Apr 2022
