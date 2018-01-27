Moroto Fistula Camp Records Poor Turn-up

In short
The camp that started on Monday is one of the interventions to give hope to victims of Obstetric Fistula, a condition caused by prolonged obstructed labour, creating a hole between the vagina and rectum or bladder. Fistula sufferers are left with no control over of urine and faeces.
Moroto Fistula Camp Records Poor Turn-up27 Jan 2018, 12:59 Comments 264 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Updates
Patients and their attendants of fistula at the female surgical ward in Moroto Regional Referral Hospital
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.