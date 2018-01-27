Edward Eninu
Moroto Fistula Camp Records Poor Turn-up

27 Jan 2018, 12:59 Comments 264 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Updates
Patients and their attendants of fistula at the female surgical ward in Moroto Regional Referral Hospital Edward Eninu

Patients and their attendants of fistula at the female surgical ward in Moroto Regional Referral Hospital

In short
The camp that started on Monday is one of the interventions to give hope to victims of Obstetric Fistula, a condition caused by prolonged obstructed labour, creating a hole between the vagina and rectum or bladder. Fistula sufferers are left with no control over of urine and faeces.

 

Tagged with: fistula repair camp dr alfred francis ogwang
Mentioned: moroto regional referral hospital

