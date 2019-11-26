Brian Luwaga
17:57

Low Turn UP Mars Update of National Voters’ Register in Luweero Town

26 Nov 2019, 17:56 Comments 107 Views Luweero, Uganda Election Analysis
Enrollment Officers check particulars of registered voter in register at center located at Luweero Hospital

In short
At Kiwogozi Parish, the Enrolment Officer Shamim Namanda said each day less than 10 people turn up for the exercise despite the high number of voters spread in the five polling stations in the parish.

 

Tagged with: Update of National Voters register
Mentioned: Electoral Commission general election of february 2021

