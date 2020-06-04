Low Turn Up of Passengers As Public Transport Resumes

In short
Paul Omongin, the chairperson of Serere Drivers Association says only six taxis from Kagwara, Kamod, Pingire, Serere town and Ochapa had arrived to town in the morning. He explains that many passengers are finding it hard to cope with the new rates.
Low Turn Up of Passengers As Public Transport Resumes4 Jun 2020, 16:59 Comments 112 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Health Misc Updates
