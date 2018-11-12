Low Vanilla Prices Worry Farmers

Maj Alex Baguma showing vanilla beans that are ready for harvesting in his garden in Ntoroko district Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Currently, the farm gate price of the crop has fallen from 270, 000 shillings in the last harvesting season that ended in January this year, to 180,000 shillings. A kilogram of cured vanilla has reduce from USD 600 about 2.2 million shillings to USD 400 about 1.48 million and the prices are expected to drop further.