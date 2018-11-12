In short
Currently, the farm gate price of the crop has fallen from 270, 000 shillings in the last harvesting season that ended in January this year, to 180,000 shillings. A kilogram of cured vanilla has reduce from USD 600 about 2.2 million shillings to USD 400 about 1.48 million and the prices are expected to drop further.
Low Vanilla Prices Worry Farmers
Maj Alex Baguma showing vanilla beans that are ready for harvesting in his garden in Ntoroko district Login to license this image from 1$.
