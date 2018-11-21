Low Voter Turn Out Mars NRM Primaries in Kikuube, Hoima

In short
Ashraf Abigaba, the presiding officer at the polling station says most of the voters are coming without their national identity cards yet they are the most important tools to be used to verify the voters during the elections. He says without an identity card one is not allowed to vote.
Low Voter Turn Out Mars NRM Primaries in Kikuube, Hoima21 Nov 2018, 12:59 Comments 99 Views Election Updates
A woman casting her vote this morning at Bank cell polling station in Hoima Municipality.
