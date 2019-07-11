In short
At Classic Nursery school polling station in Nebbi Municipality, only two voters had so far voted by 11:00 am, while at Nduru Polling Station in Nebbi Municipality, which registered very long queues during the Parliamentary elections, one voter was seen casting her vote at around eleven followed by another after ten minutes.
Low Voter Turnout in Nebbi LCV by-Elections11 Jul 2019, 14:29 Comments 95 Views Nebbi, Uganda Election Local government Report
Polling Officials explaining to an Elderly Woman how to vote at Nduru Polling Station in Nebbi Municipality on Thursday.
