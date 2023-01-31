Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:59

Lower Lwengo Council Leaders Demand Special Audit of Emyoga Program Implementation

31 Jan 2023, 17:56 Comments 49 Views Lwengo District, Uganda Local government Interview
Gonzaga Muteesasira, the greater Masaka regional coordinator for Emyoga Program speaking to beneficiaries in Lwengo District (File photo)

Gonzaga Muteesasira, the greater Masaka regional coordinator for Emyoga Program speaking to beneficiaries in Lwengo District (File photo)

In short
According to the lower local council leaders, many of the program beneficiaries appearing on the implementation schedules are unknown in their areas, which casts a veil of uncertainty about its success.

 

Tagged with: Default on Emyoga Program Emyooga program in Lwengo lwengo district local government
Mentioned: Lwengo district Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.