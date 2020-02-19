Lower Secondary Curriculum: Publishers Spend Over UGX 30 billion on Text Books

In short
Samuel Majwega Musoke, the Chairperson of Uganda Publishers Association and Executive Director MK Publishers Limited, says publishing two copies of a text book for every subject is an expensive affair.
Lower Secondary Curriculum: Publishers Spend Over UGX 30 billion on Text Books19 Feb 2020, 14:01 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
Courtesy Photo
According to the Uganda Publishers Association, each complete pair of a text book has cost Shs 74 million
In short
Tagged with: Publisher Spend over Shs 30 billion on Printing text books Text books for the lower secondary curriculum
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) Uganda Publishers Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.