In short
Two headteachers of public schools in Kampala told URN on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely on the matter that many schools lack trainers to teach different vocational occupations given the fact that each requires specialized skills, which many teachers lack.
Lower Secondary Curriculum: Schools Fail to Teach Vocational Occupations, Projects Top story1 Feb 2022, 09:41 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.