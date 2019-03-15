LRA Abducts 39 Civilians in DRC, CAR

In short
The largest group sighted was of 15-men who reportedly spoke Acholi, Pazande, and Lingala. They looted properties from several travellers’ 40-kilometres west of Sanangu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Another group ambushed and looted civilians near Bulumasi in DRC, killed one person and abducted 12 civilians, including two boys and three women On February 9.
LRA Abducts 39 Civilians in DRC, CAR15 Mar 2019, 15:39 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
UPDF troops returning from CAR from hunting LRA rebels Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.