Alex Otto
15:45

LRA Abducts 39 Civilians in DRC, CAR

15 Mar 2019, 15:39 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
UPDF troops returning from CAR from hunting LRA rebels Peter Labeja

UPDF troops returning from CAR from hunting LRA rebels Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The largest group sighted was of 15-men who reportedly spoke Acholi, Pazande, and Lingala. They looted properties from several travellers’ 40-kilometres west of Sanangu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Another group ambushed and looted civilians near Bulumasi in DRC, killed one person and abducted 12 civilians, including two boys and three women On February 9.

 

Tagged with: joseph kony lords resistance army-lra lra abducts 39 civillians lra crisis tracker
Mentioned: invisible children lra resolve

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.