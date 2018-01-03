In short
The Lords Resistance Army LRA rebel attacks on civilians in Central African Republic CAR and neighbouring countries are on a decline, the LRA Crisis Tracker reveals. Brigadier Richard Karemire, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces UPDF spokesperson, says that the decline in abductions and attacks shows that the LRA is no more. He says thats why the UPDF started withdrawing from CAR, adding that they have neutralised the rebel capacity to make war.
LRA Attacks, Abductions Declining - Report
3 Jan 2018
Civilian attacks by the LRA rebels have been reducing over the years. Login to license this image from 1$.
