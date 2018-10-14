Alex Otto
LRA Attacks Reported in DRC

14 Oct 2018, 15:59 Comments 241 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
In short
In September 20th, in Gongolo, Haut Uele, a group of 6 LRA entered the village of Gongolo and looted houses and a medical dispensary. They abducted a young boy before fleeing according to witnesses.

 

