In short
In September 20th, in Gongolo, Haut Uele, a group of 6 LRA entered the village of Gongolo and looted houses and a medical dispensary. They abducted a young boy before fleeing according to witnesses.
LRA Attacks Reported in DRC
14 Oct 2018
