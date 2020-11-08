Candia Stephen
LRA Victims in West Nile Demand Compensation Before 2021 Polls

8 Nov 2020, 15:56 Comments 109 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Politics Crime Report
Alex Matua chairperson of W. Nile LRA war victims addressing over 400 members at Oduparaka on friday

The victims say that they have resolved to mobilize voters against the ruling NRM candidates in protest if their compensation is not paid before the end of the year.

 

