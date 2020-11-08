LRA Victims in West Nile Demand Compensation Before 2021 Polls

In short
The victims say that they have resolved to mobilize voters against the ruling NRM candidates in protest if their compensation is not paid before the end of the year.
Alex Matua chairperson of W. Nile LRA war victims addressing over 400 members at Oduparaka on friday
