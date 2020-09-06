Amony Immaculate
17:36

LRRH Temporally Closes Gate to Public Over COVID-19 Infections

6 Sep 2020, 17:25 Comments 144 Views Lira, Uganda Health Lifestyle Northern Updates
Care givers at the Hospital's gate

Care givers at the Hospital's gate

In short
Although he was a known diabetic patient, there is speculation that his condition worsened when he contracted Covid19 leading to his death. Two other health workers at Lira Regional Referral Hospital tested positive for Covid19 on September 5th, 2020.

 

Tagged with: 6 medical workers infected COVID- 19 LRRH temporally closes its gate
Mentioned: Lira Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.