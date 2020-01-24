Christopher Kisekka
20:59

Lt. Col. Nakalema Orders Arrest of Nansana Town Clerk

24 Jan 2020, 20:56 Comments 154 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Politics Crime Report
The State Anti-Corruption Unit boss, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya arriving at Nansana Municipal headquarters

In short
On Friday afternoon, the State Anti-Corruption Unit together with other agencies including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya stormed the municipality and held a meeting which later turned into an investigation panel with several individuals submitting evidence as others shared their grievances.

 

