Lt. Col. Nakalema Orders Arrest of Nansana Town Clerk

The State Anti-Corruption Unit boss, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya arriving at Nansana Municipal headquarters

In short

On Friday afternoon, the State Anti-Corruption Unit together with other agencies including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya stormed the municipality and held a meeting which later turned into an investigation panel with several individuals submitting evidence as others shared their grievances.