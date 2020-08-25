Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde Snubs CID Summons Again

In short
Lt Gen Tumukunde was expected to appear before the directorate at 11 a.m. today. However, he sent lawyers; Friday Roberts Kagoro and Anthony Wameli to report his inability to show up on grounds that the summons was not clear. According to the lawyers, the said summons was copied to the Chief of Defence Forces yet Tumukunde is no longer a serving military officer.
Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde Snubs CID Summons Again25 Aug 2020
