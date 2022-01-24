In short
Pope Francis named Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as new Archbishop of Kampala Metropolitan Archdiocese on December 9, 2021. Until that day, the designated Episcopate was the Bishop of Kasana Luwero. He had also been named apostolic administrator of Kampala Metropolitan See following the demise of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.
Lubaga Cathedral in Final Touches Ahead of Archbishop Ssemogerere's Installation
