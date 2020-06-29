Hafitha Issa
21:11

Lubaga Division Unanimously Approves Executive Committee Members

29 Jun 2020, 21:09 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Lubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabosa Ssebugwawo with other members of the executive committee

Lubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabosa Ssebugwawo with other members of the executive committee

In short
Those appointed, to join the five-member committee chaired by the Mayor deputized by the Deputy Mayor, are Henry Lutwama, the division's youth councillor, Nateete parish’s Jackson Muwanga and Rose Namakula.

 

Tagged with: Henry Lutwama Joyce Nabosa Ssebugwawo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.