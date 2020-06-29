Lubaga Division Unanimously Approves Executive Committee Members

In short
Those appointed, to join the five-member committee chaired by the Mayor deputized by the Deputy Mayor, are Henry Lutwama, the division's youth councillor, Nateete parish’s Jackson Muwanga and Rose Namakula.
Lubaga Division Unanimously Approves Executive Committee Members29 Jun 2020, 21:09 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
