Lubaga South MP–Elect Bribed Voters With Face Masks- Petition

In short

According to a petition filed in the Kampala High Court by Eugenia Nassolo, a former contestant in the race that attracted 14 other candidates said the people of Lubaga were denied an opportunity to freely elect their representative in parliament because of the use of money and other inducements. Nassolo who obtained 12,893 votes against Mukasa’s 49,501 votes now wants the court to declare her as the rightful winner of the election.