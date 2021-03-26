Lubaga South MP–Elect Bribed Voters With Face Masks- Petition

In short
According to a petition filed in the Kampala High Court by Eugenia Nassolo, a former contestant in the race that attracted 14 other candidates said the people of Lubaga were denied an opportunity to freely elect their representative in parliament because of the use of money and other inducements. Nassolo who obtained 12,893 votes against Mukasa’s 49,501 votes now wants the court to declare her as the rightful winner of the election.
Lubaga South MP–Elect Bribed Voters With Face Masks- Petition26 Mar 2021, 16:24 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.