Lubiri Ring Road more Motorable as Construction takes Shape

In short
Ronald Mawejje, a resident of Ndeeba, says that they have been saved from the bad road, and is excited to use a better road once completed. He says despite the heavy dust currently on the road, they can withstand it for the better good.
Lubiri Ring Road more Motorable as Construction takes Shape16 Jun 2022, 10:59 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: Construction of Lubiri Ring Road
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.