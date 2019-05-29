In short
Soroti Municipality MP Herbert Ariko told parliament this afternoon that the East and Southern Development Bank released 327 billion Shillings on May 16, 2019, to finance the project. However, he added, that Stanbic Bank, where the money was transferred through only released 188 billion Shillings.
Lubowa Hospital Funds Reported Missing
29 May 2019
An artistic impression of the International Specialised hospital of Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
