Lubowa Hospital Funds Reported Missing

29 May 2019, 20:27 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
An artistic impression of the International Specialised hospital of Uganda International Specialised hospital of Uganda

In short
Soroti Municipality MP Herbert Ariko told parliament this afternoon that the East and Southern Development Bank released 327 billion Shillings on May 16, 2019, to finance the project. However, he added, that Stanbic Bank, where the money was transferred through only released 188 billion Shillings.

 

