Kato Joseph
08:01

Lugala Residents Petition CID Director Over Harassment

11 Aug 2021, 07:47 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Lugala residents facing eviction threats

Lugala residents facing eviction threats

In short
In their petition addressed to CID Director, Grace Akullo, the residents say that their projects under Lugala Ghetto youth mindset change have been frustrated by people who grab their land including beating them under the protection of policemen and women from nearby police posts of Wakasanke, Bukasa and Kibumbiro.

 

Tagged with: Busega- Lugala. Lugala Ghetto Youth Change Mindse

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.