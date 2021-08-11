In short
In their petition addressed to CID Director, Grace Akullo, the residents say that their projects under Lugala Ghetto youth mindset change have been frustrated by people who grab their land including beating them under the protection of policemen and women from nearby police posts of Wakasanke, Bukasa and Kibumbiro.
Lugala Residents Petition CID Director Over Harassment
