In short
Lugazi Municipal Mayor Deo Tumwesige Mbabazi says the heavy trucks, some of which are used to transport loads of sugarcane, have damaged the road, the drainage system and made the town filthy.
Lugazi Municipality Proposes Alternative Routes for Heavy Vehicles1 Jun 2019, 14:51 Comments 128 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
Some of the trailers parked at the Heavy Vehicles parking yard at Busabaala ward, Lugazi Central Division.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.