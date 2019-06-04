Kimbowa Ivan
13:04

Lugazi Residents, Leaders Divided over Dev't of Mayor’s Garden

4 Jun 2019, 13:03 Comments 149 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Environment Local government Report
The contested mayor's garden fenced with nets at Lugazi Municipality.

The contested mayor's garden fenced with nets at Lugazi Municipality.

In short
In 2017 the space was fenced off by Sugar Corporations of Uganda Limited-SCOUL a cluster owned by the Mehta group claiming its ownership before restricting public access by seeking a court caveat.

 

Tagged with: Lugazi Mayor’s Garden Development Plan new proposed development plan suggested by Mehta group
Mentioned: Mehta Group

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.