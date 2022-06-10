Kimbowa Ivan
Lugazi Town Agents Steal Most Revenue Instead of Remitting it to Municipality -Probe

Lugazi municipality has 19 town agents collecting revenue from the three divisions of Najjembe, Kawolo and Lugazi Central. Cyprian Byansi, the Municipal Secretary for Finance who also headed the probe committee says none of the town agents remits the council revenue from the trading licenses as it is collected.

 

Tagged with: Lugazi Town Agents Accused of Failing Realization of Local Revenue
