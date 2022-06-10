Lugazi Town Agents Steal Most Revenue Instead of Remitting it to Municipality -Probe

In short
Lugazi municipality has 19 town agents collecting revenue from the three divisions of Najjembe, Kawolo and Lugazi Central. Cyprian Byansi, the Municipal Secretary for Finance who also headed the probe committee says none of the town agents remits the council revenue from the trading licenses as it is collected.
Lugazi Town Agents Steal Most Revenue Instead of Remitting it to Municipality -Probe10 Jun 2022, 15:16 Comments 66 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Business and finance Security Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Local Revenue
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.