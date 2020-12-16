Lugogo Indoor Arena Acquires Generator

In short
According to Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwal, the NCS General Secretary, the purchase of the 95 Million Shillings 62 KV Power Generator is significant. He says that for several years, the Arena lacked a generator, affecting several games and national events.
Lugogo Indoor Arena Acquires Generator16 Dec 2020
