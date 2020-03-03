Lukwago Asks MPs to Reject UGX600Bn Tondeka Bus Loan

In short
The proposed principal public operator in Kampala Metropolitan area is expected to serve in collaboration with the Works and Transport Ministry and Uganda Development Corporation.
Lukwago Asks MPs to Reject UGX600Bn Tondeka Bus Loan3 Mar 2020, 20:14 Comments 236 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Tagged with: Erias lukwago Parliament Tondeka Bus pioneer bus company
Mentioned: KCCA Parliament
