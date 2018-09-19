Lukwago Calls for KCCA Restructuring

In short
Lukwago, who has been Lord Mayor of the city since the creation of KCCA in 2011, has been at loggerheads with the ministers in charge of the docket. Since the start of this year, Lukwago has battled with Kampala Minister Beti Kamya accusing her of posturing to grab Lord Mayors functions.
Lukwago Calls for KCCA Restructuring19 Sep 2018, 13:28 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: kampala lord mayor erias lukwago kampala minister beti kamya kampala executive director jeniffer musisi
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.