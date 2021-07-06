In short
During the KCCA meeting on Tuesday, the City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and councillors expressed dismay that a number of people are starving, as the government is taking longer to disburse the promised COVID-19 relief fund. They also questioned the criterion used to determine those who qualify for the support.
Lukwago, Councillors Question Gov't Delay on COVID-19 Relief
