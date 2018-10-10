Lukwago Declines to Administer Oath to Workers Representatives

Erias Lukwago said he still schooling himself about the legality of the two councillors who are supposed to represent workers Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

During an Authority meeting at City Hall today, Lukwago said he received a letter from the executive director directing that the two councillors be sworn. However, Lukwago argued that he did not put them on the order paper for oath taking because their legality is not clear.