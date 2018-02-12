Lukwago Files Application to Block Kamya Directives

In short
Business hit a snag at City Hall on January 25 when Beti Kamya wrote to Lukwago saying council meetings he has been convening are null and void. The meetings that Kamya referred to are resumed meetings, which are a continuation of previous authority meetings.
Lukwago Files Application to Block Kamya Directives12 Feb 2018, 17:08 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: lord mayor erias lukwago kampala minister beti kamya
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.