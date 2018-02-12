Blanshe Musinguzi
17:08

Lukwago Files Application to Block Kamya Directives

12 Feb 2018, 17:08 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago The Observer

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Business hit a snag at City Hall on January 25 when Beti Kamya wrote to Lukwago saying council meetings he has been convening are null and void. The meetings that Kamya referred to are resumed meetings, which are a continuation of previous authority meetings.

 

Tagged with: lord mayor erias lukwago kampala minister beti kamya

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.