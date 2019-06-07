Kukunda Judith
15:19

Lukwago Loses Ugx 47 Million Taxation Appeal against Musisi

7 Jun 2019, 15:06 Comments 123 Views Court Updates
Jennifer Musisi's Lawyer Dennis Ssembuya Addressing Journalists at High Court in Kampala

In short
The taxation appeal stems from an application filed by Lukwago in 2012 accusing the then Executive Director of Kampala Jennifer Musisi of usurping his powers and passing off as the head of KCCA by holding meetings with traders. Lukwago said that Musisi did not have the mandate to do so.

 

