In short
The taxation appeal stems from an application filed by Lukwago in 2012 accusing the then Executive Director of Kampala Jennifer Musisi of usurping his powers and passing off as the head of KCCA by holding meetings with traders. Lukwago said that Musisi did not have the mandate to do so.
Lukwago Loses Ugx 47 Million Taxation Appeal against Musisi7 Jun 2019, 15:06 Comments 123 Views Court Updates
In short
