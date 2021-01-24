Lukwago, NUP Should Form Coalition-Analysts

In short
Dr Sam Kazibwe says Lukwago, despite winning comfortably in the just concluded election, he ran the toughest campaign against NUP candidate Nabilah Naggayi which is an indicator that he is headed for tough times with party members in Council.
Kampala, Uganda
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago addressing the press at Kololo Independence grounds after he was announced winner. Photo by Hafitha Issa
