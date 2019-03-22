Lukwago Scoffs at Bid for Museveni to Commission Garbage Trucks

In short
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago had earlier announced that the trucks would be officially launched during World Water Day celebrations in Nkere Zone, Makindye Division, today. But they were not commissioned. According to Lukwago, the commissioning was delayed because some people are pushing to bring the president to flag-off the trucks.
Lukwago Scoffs at Bid for Museveni to Commission Garbage Trucks22 Mar 2019, 17:03 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
