In short
While unveiling the committee members, Lukwago assigned each of them Ministries, under which they will operate. Each member shall be aligned to different directorates at KCCA such that they supervise, monitor and report about activities in those directorates.
Lukwago Unveils KCCA Executive Committee Top story9 Mar 2020, 17:59 Comments 147 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Annual Budget of the Authority City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago Directorates of Engineering Human Resources Management KCCA Kyambogo University Olive Namazzi Public Health & Environment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.