Lukwago: We Want a Professional not Political Executive Director

However, Lukwago who has been at loggerheads with Musisi since she took office, says the president should appoint an executive director who will only come to perform his or her functions as stipulated in the KCCA Act.
Lukwago: We Want a Professional not Political Executive Director18 Oct 2018
Lord Mayor Erais Lukwago says KCCA needs a professional executive director not a politician Login to license this image from 1$.
