Baker Batte
16:36

Lumumba Denies Museveni Asked CEC to Allow Kigongo Do Unopposed

9 Aug 2020, 16:28 Comments 179 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
Kigongo is facing former minister Francis Babu, Hakim Asiimwe Lukenge a businessman and a one Kefa Mafumu. Museveni is the only one of the nine members of the Central Executive Committee who was nominated last week unopposed.

 

Tagged with: NRM primaries
Mentioned: Justine Kasule Lumumba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.