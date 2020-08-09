Lumumba Denies Museveni Asked CEC to Allow Kigongo Do Unopposed

In short
Kigongo is facing former minister Francis Babu, Hakim Asiimwe Lukenge a businessman and a one Kefa Mafumu. Museveni is the only one of the nine members of the Central Executive Committee who was nominated last week unopposed.
Lumumba Denies Museveni Asked CEC to Allow Kigongo Do Unopposed9 Aug 2020, 16:28 Comments 179 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM primaries
Mentioned: Justine Kasule Lumumba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.