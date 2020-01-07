In short
According to information obtained by URN, the suspected lunatic only identified as Robert Kayonza waylaid Vincent Serubowa on Monday and cut him several times. Serubowa fought back with similar force and cut Kayonza to death before he was rushed to Gombe hospital in critical condition.
Lunatic Cuts Marijuana Seller to Comma Top story7 Jan 2020, 06:51 Comments 182 Views Butambala, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Butabika hospital Residents of Kyabadaaza Robert Kayonza Vincent Serubowa Gombe hospital Joseph Tulya
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.