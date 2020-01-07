Mambule Ali
Lunatic Cuts Marijuana Seller to Comma

patrol carrying the body to Gombe hospital

According to information obtained by URN, the suspected lunatic only identified as Robert Kayonza waylaid Vincent Serubowa on Monday and cut him several times. Serubowa fought back with similar force and cut Kayonza to death before he was rushed to Gombe hospital in critical condition.

 

