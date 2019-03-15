Christopher Kisekka
Lusanja Eviction Victims Petition Gov’t to Expedite Compensation

15 Mar 2019, 13:24 Comments 148 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Report
For almost four months, over 540 residents of Lusanja in Wakiso District have been putting up in tents and makeshifts houses following the demolition of their houses.

Joyce Nabukenya, a victim and mother of four, says that although they were given a green light to reconstruct their houses, they lack funds due to the losses suffered when they were evicted.

 

