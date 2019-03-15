Lusanja Eviction Victims Petition Gov’t to Expedite Compensation

In short
Joyce Nabukenya, a victim and mother of four, says that although they were given a green light to reconstruct their houses, they lack funds due to the losses suffered when they were evicted.
Lusanja Eviction Victims Petition Gov’t to Expedite Compensation15 Mar 2019, 13:24 Comments 148 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Report
For almost four months, over 540 residents of Lusanja in Wakiso District have been putting up in tents and makeshifts houses following the demolition of their houses.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.