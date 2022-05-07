Wambuzi Reacheal
Luuka Farmers Embrace Cocoa Growing

7 May 2022, 17:56 Comments 99 Views Luuka District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
A farmer harvesting cocoa fruits in Luuka district.

In short
The farmers note that, unlike the bureaucratic system of selling sugarcane, which involves powerful middlemen to procure sale permits at the expense of smallholder farmers, cocoa exporters directly purchase the fruits from the farmers, hence enabling them to individually negotiate for competitive prices.

 

