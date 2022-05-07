Luuka Farmers Embrace Cocoa Growing

In short
The farmers note that, unlike the bureaucratic system of selling sugarcane, which involves powerful middlemen to procure sale permits at the expense of smallholder farmers, cocoa exporters directly purchase the fruits from the farmers, hence enabling them to individually negotiate for competitive prices.
Luuka Farmers Embrace Cocoa Growing7 May 2022, 17:56 Comments 99 Views Luuka District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: cocoa crop essential needs farmer food fruit income generating activities plantation resident sugar cane trading village
Mentioned: Karim Isabirye Luuka Mawembe Naigobya Sumin Naigaga Yakub Kibowa
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.