Olive Nakatudde
Luwalira Celebrates Last Christmas As Namirembe Bishop Top story

25 Dec 2022, 16:10 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Parliament Report
Namirembe Diocese Bishop Kityo Luwalira being helped to serve holy communion during christmas prayers. Olive Nakatudde

“We thank God for helping us serve for a period of 13 years now and we are scheduled to retire on 8th December 2023. It is not a secret that this is my last Christmas celebration as Bishop of Namirembe. Thank you for allowing me, my wife, and my children to serve with you and we trust that the remaining period of our service will also be peaceful,” said Bishop Luwalira.

 

