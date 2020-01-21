In short
Kimbowa accused Ssuuna of among others maladministration, declining performance, examination malpractice, lack of transparency, disrespect of stakeholders and bribery of his supervisors among others. Ssuuna described the petition by the old students as malicious and ignited by enemies of the school.
Luweero Bishop Fails To Block Transfer of Headteacher
Luweero Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde. He had earlier on wrote to Ministry of Education seeking to block the transfer
