Brian Luwaga
Luweero CAO Faces Vote of No Confidence

6 Oct 2018, 10:10 Comments 186 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Analysis
The Makulubita Sub County LC V Councilor, Kisekwa Ssonko tabled the motion to censure the CAO in a council sitting chaired by the speaker, Disan Kikabi on Friday. Christine Nakabugo, the Kikyusa Sub County Female Councilor and Butuntumula Sub county councilor, Muwonge Matovu seconded the motion.

 

