Luweero CAO Faces Vote of No Confidence

In short
The Makulubita Sub County LC V Councilor, Kisekwa Ssonko tabled the motion to censure the CAO in a council sitting chaired by the speaker, Disan Kikabi on Friday. Christine Nakabugo, the Kikyusa Sub County Female Councilor and Butuntumula Sub county councilor, Muwonge Matovu seconded the motion.
Luweero CAO Faces Vote of No Confidence6 Oct 2018, 10:10 Comments 186 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Analysis
Godfrey Kuruhira Akiiki the Luweero District Chief Administrative Officer
