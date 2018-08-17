Luweero Civil Servants Miss Salary

In short
The government decided that local governments that have been processing payments on Integrated Financial Management System IFMS Tier 2 application to IFMS Tier 1 with effect from July 2018 to improve efficiency in financial management.
Luweero Civil Servants Miss Salary17 Aug 2018, 12:05 Comments 162 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Analysis
Luweero District Local government is struggling to migrate to IFMS Tier 1 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.