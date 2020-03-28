Luweero District Drafts Ugx 57M Budget for COVID-19 Fight

In short
Ronald Ndawula the LC 5 Chairman of Luweero district says that the budget was tabled before District Executive Committee and Chief Administrative Officer asked to make reallocation within the budget to realise the money to ensure the activities are done to prevent the disease.
Luweero District Drafts Ugx 57M Budget for COVID-19 Fight28 Mar 2020, 11:24 Comments 119 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Corona Virus (COVID-19) budget
Mentioned: COVID-19
