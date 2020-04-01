Luweero District Eases Clearance for Motorists Transporting Sick, Expectant Mothers

In short
joyce Bukirwa the Vice Chairperson of Butuntumula sub county says that an expectant mother at Kakuuto village delivered on roadside after motorists declined to transport her to Health center over the Presidential ban.
Luweero District Eases Clearance for Motorists Transporting Sick, Expectant Mothers1 Apr 2020, 13:13 Comments 129 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Front View of Butuntumula HC 111 in Luweero. Its reported some of patients walk long distances to reach the health center over the ban
