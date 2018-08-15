Luweero District Embarks On Campaign To Minimize Post Harvest Losses

In short
Sarah Namubiru, the Luweero District Agriculture Officer says they started with model farmers who will help to mobilize and demonstrate to others on better maize post harvesting practices.
Luweero District Embarks On Campaign To Minimize Post Harvest Losses15 Aug 2018, 17:29 Comments 146 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Luweero district officials looking at air tight super grain plastic bag which is modern form of storage. It can store 450 kilograms of maize grain Login to license this image from 1$.
