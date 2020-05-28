Luweero District Projects UGX 300m Shortfall in Local Revenue

In short
The district had planned to collect over one billion shillings in local revenue in the financial year 2019/2020. However, the district has realized only 562 million Shillings, with just a month to end of the financial year.
A revenue check point at Luweero town council along Kampala-Gulu highway. The tax collector say he has registered shortfall in collections
