Brian Luwaga
08:09

Luweero District Projects UGX 300m Shortfall in Local Revenue

28 May 2020, 08:04 Comments 268 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Misc Analysis
A revenue check point at Luweero town council along Kampala-Gulu highway. The tax collector say he has registered shortfall in collections

A revenue check point at Luweero town council along Kampala-Gulu highway. The tax collector say he has registered shortfall in collections

In short
The district had planned to collect over one billion shillings in local revenue in the financial year 2019/2020. However, the district has realized only 562 million Shillings, with just a month to end of the financial year.

 

Tagged with: Local Revenue businesses levies
Mentioned: Budget 2019/20

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.